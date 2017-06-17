.com | Gabon probes threats to leader before ICC visit

.com | Gabon probes threats to leader...

Gabon probes threats to leader before ICC visit

News24

Gabon authorities said on Saturday that they were investigating threats by a critic of President Ali Bongo, including an ultimatum to step down before the arrival of an international criminal court team next week. The threats included a warning that government buildings had been set with explosives, and came as armed men stormed the offices of several media outlets on Friday demanding the broadcast of an audio and video message urging Gabonese citizens to revolt.

