.com | Gabon opposition figure held after threats to Bongo

Libreville - A Gabonese opposition figure who earlier this month threatened violence if President Ali Bongo failed to resign has been placed in preventive custody, the state prosecutor said on Wednesday. Roland Desire Aba'a Minko "was placed in preventive detention ... Tuesday night after being charged with threatening state security, inciting rebellion and circulating fake news to undermine public order", prosecutor Steeve Ndong Essame Ndong told AFP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.