VIDEO: Watch Black Starlets 5-0 win over Gabon at 2017 CAF U17 Nations Cup

During the 2017 Under 17 Africa Cup of Nations Finals football match between Ghana and Gabon at the Port Gentil Stadium, Gabon on 17 May 2017 A©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix Watch how the Black Starlets clobbered Gabon 5-0 in Port Gentil on Wednesday in their second Group A match at the African U17 Championship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaSoccerNet.com.