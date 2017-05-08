Video: Black Starlets gear up for Afcon U-17 opening match
Black Starlets have stepped up preparations with their second training session in Gabon ahead of their opening match at the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations. The U-17 team trained for the second time on Monday at their base in Port Gentil to ready themselves for their first match against Cameroon.
