Video: Black Starlets gear up for Afcon U-17 opening match

Black Starlets have stepped up preparations with their second training session in Gabon ahead of their opening match at the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations. The U-17 team trained for the second time on Monday at their base in Port Gentil to ready themselves for their first match against Cameroon.

Chicago, IL

