Pastor Eaten Alive By Crocodiles While Attempting To Walk On Water Like Jesus

A Zimbabwean pastor was eaten alive by crocodiles while attempting to walk on water just like how Jesus Christ did in the bible. Jonathan Mthethwa, a pastor for the Saint of the Last Days Church, wanted to demonstrate the biblical miracle for his congregation by trying to walk on the surface of the Crocodile River, which as its name would suggest, is a hunting ground for crocodiles.

