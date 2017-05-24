China, Gabon pledge to deepen legislature cooperation

The commitment was made as senior Chinese legislator Ji Bingxuan visited Gabon on May 21-23, where he met President of the Republic of Gabon Ali Bongo Ondimba, National Assembly President Richard Auguste Onouviet and Senate Speaker Lucie Milebou. Ji, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress , China's top legislature, hailed the deep-rooted friendship and fruitful cooperation in multiple areas between China and Gabon.

