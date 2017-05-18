Black Starlets wing-wizard Isaac Anta...

Black Starlets wing-wizard Isaac Antah confident of Cameroon scalp

Saturday May 13

Black Starlets winger Isaac Antah is confident of inflicting defeat on Cameroon in the opening match of the 2017 Africa Youth Championship in Gabon. The two-time Africa Champions have been drawn in Group A which consists of host nation Gabon, Guinea and Cameroon.

