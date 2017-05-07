Black Starlets arrive in Gabon

Black Starlets arrive in Gabon

Sunday May 7

The National under 17 Male football team, Black Starlets arrived in Libreville, the capital city of Gabon on May 5,2017 for their final preparation towards the Total U-17 Africa cup of Nation Gabon 2017 which kicks off on May 14 to 28. The team is made up of 21 players,Technical team of 8,2 management members, an accountant from Ministry Of Youth And Sports and a Media Officer. According to the head of delegation,Mr Kweku Eyiah, the team will leave Libreville today for Port Gentile where they will be based for some training matches.

