Total Gabon Exercises Its Pre-Emption Rights on the Baudroie-M rou License
Total Gabon has exercised its pre-emption right to acquire the 50% interest in the Baudroie-Merou license held by Mitsubishi Petroleum Development Company . Total Gabon owns the remaining 50% interest and at completion of the transaction will become 100% owner and operator of the license.
