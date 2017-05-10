Total Gabon Exercises Its Pre-Emption...

Total Gabon Exercises Its Pre-Emption Rights on the Baudroie-M rou License

Monday Apr 24

Total Gabon has exercised its pre-emption right to acquire the 50% interest in the Baudroie-Merou license held by Mitsubishi Petroleum Development Company . Total Gabon owns the remaining 50% interest and at completion of the transaction will become 100% owner and operator of the license.

Chicago, IL

