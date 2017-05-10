Former Gabon defender Moise Brou Apan...

Former Gabon defender Moise Brou Apanga dies after collapsing in training

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: The Daily Millbury

Gabon defender Moise Brou Apanga died on Wednesday from cardiac arrest, the Gabonese Football Federation have confirmed. According to a statement released by FegaFoot, Brou Apanga suffered the heart attack during a training session with his current club, Football Canon 105 de Libreville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Luongo national park (Aug '14) Aug '14 Gabongramma 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,309 • Total comments across all topics: 281,007,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC