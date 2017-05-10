Former Gabon defender Moise Brou Apanga dies after collapsing in training
Gabon defender Moise Brou Apanga died on Wednesday from cardiac arrest, the Gabonese Football Federation have confirmed. According to a statement released by FegaFoot, Brou Apanga suffered the heart attack during a training session with his current club, Football Canon 105 de Libreville.
