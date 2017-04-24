Ex-Ghana coach Avram Grant explains w...

Ex-Ghana coach Avram Grant explains why Pep Guardiola will end the season trophyless

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: GhanaSoccerNet.com

Avram Grant, Coach of Ghana speaks during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Finals Ghana Press Conference at the Stade de Port-Gentil, Port Gentil, Gabon on 16 January 2017 A©Chris Ricco/BackpagePix Former Black Stars coach Avram Grant says Pep Guardiola's problems at Manchester City are due to a lack of preparation. "I think he's one of the greatest coaches in history," Grant, a former Chelsea and West Ham United manager, told Omnisport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaSoccerNet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Luongo national park (Aug '14) Aug '14 Gabongramma 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,177 • Total comments across all topics: 280,644,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC