Egyptian Ambassador lays foundation stone of first Coptic Orthodox Church in Central Africa
In his speech, Bakr stressed that the construction of the church is a symbol of unity between Muslims and Copts because it emphasizes the importance of the principles of citizenship and combating terrorism. Bishop Antonious Markos of African Affairs also emphasized the role that the church will carry on in supporting economic and social activities to help the Gabonese people.
