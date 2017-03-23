Royal Dutch Shell sells Gabon interests for $1bn
Oil giant Royal Dutch Shell is to sell its onshore interests in Gabon to Assala Energy, a portfolio company of Carlyle Group, for up to $1bn. The sale of the Shell's onshore oil and gas operations and related infrastructure in Gabon is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close mid-2017.
