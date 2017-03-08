PSG fan kills friend in Gabon after getting tired of being mocked
A Paris Saint-Germain fan in Gabon killed his friend after getting fed up with being mocked about the French club's Champions League defeat over post-match drinks, a judicial source said Friday. The 18-year-old stabbed his friend in the neck after watching the match late Wednesday in Libreville, the judicial source told AFP, confirming a front-page report in the daily L'Union.
