Daughter of dictator Omar Bongo puts $17m mansion on sale
Her father and brother may have ruled over a country where a third of people live below the poverty line for five decades, but Pascaline Bongo is set for a huge windfall. The 60-year-old daughter of former Gabonese dictator Omar Bongo has put her luxurious Beverly Hills mansion on the market for more than $17million.
