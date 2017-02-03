Photos of the day - February 3, 2017

An acrobat performs during a rehearsal of the Giant Fountains show in the Belarusian State Circus in Minsk, Belarus; people play soccer at sunset at the beach in Libreville, Gabon, a few days before the African Cup of Nations final match between Egypt and Cameroon; and Barrett Martineau of Canada competes during the men's skeleton first run of the BMW IBSF World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria. These are some of the photos of the day.

