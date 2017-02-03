Mourinho a father figure for Burkina ...

Mourinho a father figure for Burkina Faso coach

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: New Vision

PIC: From left, Burkina Faso coach Paulo Duarte and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho. Burkina Faso's Portuguese coach Paulo Duarte says Jose Mourinho is "like a father" to him and revealed he received a phone call from his illustrious compatriot ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Luongo national park (Aug '14) Aug '14 Gabongramma 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,264 • Total comments across all topics: 278,566,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC