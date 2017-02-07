Ghana FA reveals mutual agreement over Avram Grant's departure
Avram Grant, Coach of Ghana speaks during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Finals Ghana Press Conference at the Stade de Port-Gentil, Port Gentil, Gabon on 16 January 2017 ©Chris Ricco/BackpagePix The Ghana Football Association has confirmed ex-Chelsea manager Avram Grant vacated his role as Black Stars head coach on mutual consent. The 62-year-old held a closed door meeting with the Ghana Football Association in Accra on Tuesday after which the GFA announced the departure of the Israeli.
