Cameroon's Afcon victory masks its deep troubles, says JoJo Bell

In the comfort of his hotel room in Libreville, Gabon, Joseph Antoine-Bell pulled down his fedora hat, folded his arms and, despite Cameroon reaching the finals of the 2017 African Cup of Nations that they eventual won, the legendary goalkeeper was not impressed. The football environment is often cozy, but his way with words - frank and, at times, brutal - has led to more than a few problems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mail & Guardian.