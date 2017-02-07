Cameroon fights back to beat Egypt 2-1 in African Cup final

Cameroon players and staff celebrate after Vincent Aboubakar, foreground center, scored second goal during the African Cup of Nations final soccer match between Egypt and Cameroon at the Stade de l'Amitie, in Libreville, Gabon... . Cameroon's Sebastien Siani shoots the ball next to referee Janny Sikazwe during the African Cup of Nations final soccer match between Egypt and Cameroon at the Stade de l'Amitie, in Libreville, Gabon, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEM-TV Saginaw.