Cameroon Beat Egypt 2-1 to Clinch African Nations Cup Soccer Title for 5th Time

Read more: Voice of America

Egypt goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, center, watches as Cameroon's Nicolas Nkoulou, 2nd left, jumps to score his side's first goal during the African Cup of Nations final soccer match between Egypt and Cameroon at the Stade de l'Amitie, in Libreville, Gabon, Cameroon beat Egypt 2-1 to in the final match of African Nations Football Cup in Libreville, Gabon, Sunday. It is the first time for Cameroon to claim the trophy.

