CAF Election: African Power bloc endorses Issa Hayatou

A CECAFA Extra-ordinary meeting held in Libreville Gabon on 4th February 2016 passed a unanimous decision to support the candidature Issa Hayatou for the CAF Presidency at the forthcoming elections to be held on 16th March 2017 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The Post read: ''At CECAFA EXTRA ORDINARY MEETING held in Libreville Gabon on 4th February 2016, the Executive Committee of CECAFA Members passed agreement in support of the candidature of the President of CAF, Dr Issa Hayatou.

