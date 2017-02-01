AFCON 2017: Hector Cuper says optimistic to break his 'finals jinx' with Egypt

African Cup of Nations - Semi Finals - Burkina Faso v Egypt- Stade de l'Amitie - Libreville, Gabon - 1/2/17 Egypt coach Hector Cuper Reuters Egypt coach Hector Cuper said is optimistic he can end his own finals jinx as Egypt bid to win a record-extending eighth African Nations Cup title. The Pharaohs defeated Burkina Faso 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in a hard-fought semi-final clash in Liberville to reach the final on Wednesday.

