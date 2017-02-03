AFCON 2017: Burkina Faso wins 3rd pla...

AFCON 2017: Burkina Faso wins 3rd place play-off

23 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

An 89th minute Alain TraorA© strike was all Burkina Faso needed to beat Ghana to third place at the on-going AFCON in Gabon. The Turkey-based attacker thumped an angled free-kick over goalkeeper Richard Ofori and into the net in Gabonese coastal city Port-Gentil.

Chicago, IL

