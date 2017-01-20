Zimbabwe face must-win match against ...

Zimbabwe face must-win match against Tunisia at AFCON

The Warriors of Zimbabwe face a stern test Monday when they face Tunisia in a must-win 2017 African Cup of Nations Group B qualifier in Libreville, Gabon, where a draw or defeat will condemn them to elimination from the football tournament.

