UPDATE 1-Shell oil workers in Gabon begin "unlimited" strike on Thursday
Royal Dutch Shell workers in Gabon began on Thursday an "unlimited" strike at all the company's operations in the Central African OPEC member country, the workers' union wrote in a letter to employees. Shell is trying to sell its Gabon assets, which one source estimated could be worth $700 million, leaving workers worried about layoffs or being moved to new locations, the union said.
