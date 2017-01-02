Son of Equatorial Guineaa s president on trial in France

The son of Equatorial Guinea's president is going on trial in France accused of buying real estate, sports cars and other luxury goods with public funds from his country. Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, who is also Equatorial Guinea's second vice president, faces up to 10 years in prison if found guilty of corruption, money laundering and embezzlement after a years-long investigation.

