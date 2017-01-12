Shell oil workers in Gabon begin "unlimited" strike on Thursday
Jan 12 Royal Dutch Shell workers in Gabon on Thursday began an "unlimited" strike on all operations in the Central African OPEC member, the oil workers union wrote in a letter to employees. There was no immediate response from Shell, and the cause of the strike was not immediately clear.
