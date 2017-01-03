Micho impressed with players' response

InternationaL Friendly Tunisia v Uganda Venue: El Menzha Olympic Stadium, Tunisia Time: 4:30pm AFCON 2017 Group D fixtures Jan 17: Ghana v Uganda Jan 23: Egypt v Uganda Jan 25: Uganda v Mali Uganda Cranes coach Sredejovic Micho Milutin is impressed by his players commitment and determination ahead of the AFCON finals in Gabon on January 14 to February 5. "The players have responded well to the training sessions and now we have a task ahead of us to come up with the 23 man squad for AFCON finals," Micho stated after a training session. "Each of these players has shown his best so we shall use Tunisia's trial match to choose the final 23 for AFCON in Gabon and the rest will be on standby."

