in starting line-up to face Egypt

Ghana coach Avram Grant has named a totally unrecognizable starting line-up to face Egypt this evening, handing four players Jonathan Mensah, Agyemang Badu, Andy Yiadom and Samuel Tetteh their first starts of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon. The Israeli coach rested four players who played key roles in the Black Stars perfect start with Jordan Ayew, Frank Acheampong and Daniel Amartey and Wakaso Mubarak all dropped to the bench.

