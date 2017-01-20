Hundreds March Against Ivory Trade in...

Hundreds March Against Ivory Trade in Tanzania

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 15 Read more: Voice of America

Elephant ivory tusks are burned on a pyre in Libreville, Gabon, with thousands of pieces of carved ivory, equivalent to ivory culled from roughly 850 elephants, many of them were slaughtered in Tanzania. More than 550 people took to the streets of Tanzania's biggest city on Saturday morning to protest the trade in ivory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Luongo national park (Aug '14) Aug '14 Gabongramma 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,901 • Total comments across all topics: 278,061,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC