Hundreds March Against Ivory Trade in Tanzania
Elephant ivory tusks are burned on a pyre in Libreville, Gabon, with thousands of pieces of carved ivory, equivalent to ivory culled from roughly 850 elephants, many of them were slaughtered in Tanzania. More than 550 people took to the streets of Tanzania's biggest city on Saturday morning to protest the trade in ivory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Luongo national park (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Gabongramma
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC