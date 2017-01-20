Hackers in Russia claim to shut down ...

Hackers in Russia claim to shut down African Cup website

A group of Russian hackers claimed Saturday to have shut down the website of the African Cup of Nations soccer tournament in a protest at organizers holding it in Gabon, where President Ali Bongo Ondimba retained power in disputed and violent elections last year. A person sent an email to The Associated Press claiming the group New World Hackers had "taken down" the Confederation of African Football's official website, the website of Africa's top soccer body and the site for the continent's main soccer tournament.

