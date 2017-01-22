Hackers claim to take down oil compan...

Hackers claim to take down oil company website over soccer

Sunday Read more: Daily Journal

Hackers said they took out the website of French oil company Total on Sunday over its sponsorship of the ongoing African Cup of Nations soccer tournament in the central African country of Gabon. The hackers said they targeted Total because of its backing of the African Cup in Gabon after President Ali Bongo Ondimba retained power in disputed and violent elections last year.

