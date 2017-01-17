Gyan starts for Black Stars, Partey in midfield
Ghana coach Avram Grant has named a strong side for Ghana's opener against Uganda in their Group D African Cup of Nations. 8 players who started the final against Ivory Coast start in Port-Gentil as Ghana aim to go one better than they did in 2015.
