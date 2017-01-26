Ghana hoping to arrive in Oyem today ...

Ghana hoping to arrive in Oyem today after CAF botches travel for AFCON quarter-final clash

Ghana are hoping to arrive in the Gabonese town on Oyem this morning after initial plans for their quarter-final clash with DR Congo on Sunday was affected by flight delays. The Black Stars were originally scheduled to leave Port Gentil on Thursday evening for Oyem and have enough preparations before the game on Sunday.

