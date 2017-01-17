Gabon held 1-1 by Guinea-Bissau in Af...

Gabon held 1-1 by Guinea-Bissau in Africa Cup of Nations opener

Saturday Jan 14 Read more: Vanguard

Juary Soares grabbed a dramatic late equaliser for debutants Guinea-Bissau as they recovered from a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang strike to hold hosts Gabon to a 1-1 draw in the Africa Cup of Nations opening game. Gabon's forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang advances with the ball during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group A football match between Gabon and Guinea-Bissau at the Stade de l'Amitie Sino-Gabonaise in Libreville on January 14, 2017.

