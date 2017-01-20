Five Egypt v Uganda facts

Five Egypt v Uganda facts

Friday Jan 20 Read more: New Vision

Uganda's midfielder Shafiq Batambuze , midfielder Khalid Aucho , defender Godfrey Walusimbi take part in a training session in Port-Gentil Five facts for the Africa Cup of Nations Group D match between Egypt and Uganda in Port-Gentil Saturday : -- Tradition suggests Egypt will win 2-1 because that was the scoreline in their favour on the three previous occasions they met Uganda in the competition. -- The Pharaohs overcame the Cranes in a 1962 semi-final and during the group phase of the 1974 and 1976 tournaments.

