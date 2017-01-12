.com | Gabon ex minister jailed in rare anti-graft measure

.com | Gabon ex minister jailed in ra...

A powerful former minister and advisor to Gabon's President Ali Bongo has been jailed pending trial for graft in a rare move against corruption in the small oil-rich nation. Magloire Ngambia was placed in custody in a Libreville jail on Tuesday, according to the remand order released by Gabonese media.

