CAF election: No serious contender as Hayatou goes for 8th term
The Confederation of African Football CAF has announced that its president, Issa Hayatou will have a contender when the elections are held on March 16, 2017 after serious contenders from the strong football nations chickened out to avoid clash with the incumbent. His only contender is the president of the Malagasy Football Federation, Ahmad Ahmad whose country, Madagascar was coincidentally stripped of the hosting right for the 2017 U-17 Nations Cup after the Executive Committee met in Libreville, Gabon last Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Luongo national park (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Gabongramma
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC