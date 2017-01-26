CAF argues there is no proof pitches ...

CAF argues there is no proof pitches have caused injuries at 2017 AFCON

The Confederation of African Football has rejected claims that the poor pitches at the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon have led to player injuries. Of the four pitches used Port-Gentil's has been most criticised, but it will host Sunday's Egypt v Morocco quarter-final and the third place match.

