Born Jan. 14: Albert Schweitzer

Albert Schweitzer, a medical doctor, philosopher, theologian, musician and author, was born Jan. 14, 1875, in Kayserberg, Alsace-Lorraine, then part of the German Empire, but later controlled alternately by France and Germany during and between the World Wars. Schweitzer's birthplace today is in a French department known as Haut-Rhin.

