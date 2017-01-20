Aubameyang nets again as Gabon draw with Burkina Faso

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted for the second time in as many games but Africa Cup of Nations hosts Gabon were again held to a 1-1 draw by Burkina Faso in Libreville on Wednesday. Prejuce Nakoulma silenced the Stade de l'Amitie as he gave Burkina Faso an early lead but Aubameyang soon levelled from the penalty spot after he had been fouled inside the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.