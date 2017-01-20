Algerian to officiate Ghana-Mali clash Source

Algerian to officiate Ghana-Mali clas...

Algerian to officiate Ghana-Mali clash

Saturday

Algeria's Mehdi Abid Charef will be the knight of the whistle on Saturday when Ghana take on West African neighbours Mali in Group D of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations. The Black Stars need a win to book a place in the next round of the tournament.

