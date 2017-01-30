AFCON 2017: Egypt beat Ghana to top G...

AFCON 2017: Egypt beat Ghana to top Group D

Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: GhanaWeb

The Pharaoh's of Egypt handed the Black Stars of Ghana their first loss of AFCON 2017 on Wednesday at the Stade de Port Gentil. The result sends Egypt through to the next stage as winners of Group D earning them a quarter-final with Morocco in Port Gentil.

