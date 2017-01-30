AFCON 2017: Egypt beat Ghana to top Group D
The Pharaoh's of Egypt handed the Black Stars of Ghana their first loss of AFCON 2017 on Wednesday at the Stade de Port Gentil. The result sends Egypt through to the next stage as winners of Group D earning them a quarter-final with Morocco in Port Gentil.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Luongo national park (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Gabongramma
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC