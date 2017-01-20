AFCON 2017: Black Stars line-up against Mali
Coach Avram Grant has named his starting line-up for today's AFCON match against Mali in Port Gentil, Gabon. Razak Braimah will be in post for the Black Stars with Leicester's Daniel Amartey set to partner John Boye in defence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Luongo national park (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Gabongramma
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC