2017 AFCON: Injured Ghana defender Baba to be flown to Germany for treatment
Ghanaian defender Baba Abdul-Rahman, injured during Ghana's 1-0 win over Uganda in their Group D match in Port-Gentil, Gabon, will travel to Germany on Thursday for further tests and possible surgery over a knee injury. A Ghana Football Association statement on Thursday said the decision was taken in consultation with his German club Schalke 04 after tests were carried out on the injury in the Gabonese capital, Libreville, on Wednesday.
