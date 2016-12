Uganda Cranes to play Tunisia in friendly game

AFCON 2017 Group D fixtures Jan 17: Ghana v Uganda Jan 17: Mali v Egypt Jan 21: Ghana v Mali Jan 21: Egypt v Uganda Jan 25: Egypt v Ghana Jan 25: Uganda v Mali Uganda Cranes has lined up an internationa friendly against Tunisia ahead of the 2017 AFCON finals slated for January 14 to February 5 in Gabon. The International friendly match will be played at Stade Olympique El Menzah I in Tunis on January 4th 2017.

