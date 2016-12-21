'Sabotage' Nations Cup in Gabon, acti...

'Sabotage' Nations Cup in Gabon, activists urge

Two political activists called on Monday for the 'boycott and sabotage' of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations if it is not moved from Gabon "to a more stable country". Last month organisers The African Football Confederation denied "persistent rumours" that the Jan 14-Feb 5 event would switch from Gabon whose President Ali Bongo is confronting major unrest sparked by his August re-election.

