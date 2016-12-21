Nigeria's Baba among 38 referees for 2017 AFCON
Nigeria's Abel Baba has been named as one of the Assistant Referees to officiate in the forthcoming 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon. A statement on the website of the Confederation of African Football on Thursday said that 17 Referees and 21 Assistant Referees would officiate in the 31st edition of the continental tournament.
