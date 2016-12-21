Lucky fans to watch Cranes in Gabon

Jan 17: Ghana v Uganda Jan 17: Mali v Egypt Jan 21: Ghana v Mali Jan 21: Egypt v Uganda Jan 25: Egypt v Ghana Jan 25: Uganda v Mali Lucky fans will have a chance to watch live the Uganda Cranes at the AFCON finals in Gabon after Cranes official sponsors, Airtel Uganda Limited on Friday launched a special campaign where they will be able to flew out six fans for the games. The campaign codenamed 'Tulumbe AFCON' was launched at the Airtel Uganda main headquarters in Kampala.

